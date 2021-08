BUT the way football schedules are drawn up so far in advance, I can't see how this could practically make much of a difference. Even if it's just a voting block to check the SEC's power, that's good enough for me. Killing the playoff expansion should be priority #1. And absolutely anything that allows the ACC to renegotiate the ESPN contract is #2. Will be interesting to see what comes of this, but I'm at least glad the ACC won't be left out. Greatest fear was a Pac-BIG merger without out us.