Bryce Carter is a defensive lineman

Dietz: Mustipher splits his time as a 3-tech and 0/1-tech on the Nittany Lions' defensive line. As a former All-American high school wrestler, it is apparent that his conditioning is very strong and he plays with a phenomenal motor. His stance at the line of scrimmage is optimal, and he gets off the snap at a quick and crisp rate. Plays the position with a tremendous gauge on his leverage. Developing pass-rush moves - clean at disengaging from the offensive lineman and his tackling form is solid. Added in an effective rip move towards the end of 2020. Smart kid - named to the Big Ten All-Academic team in 2020.