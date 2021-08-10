Cancel
Football

Bryce Carter is a defensive lineman

He is on the roster. Jonathan Horton is a redshirt freshman OLB. Coach Poppinga singled him out prior to last season, but he played only one game. I think he is physically gifted with great size and athleticism, so he's definitely one to look out for this season despite not getting a mention from Popp this morning. Horton was on the raw side with only one year of high school football experience coming into his first year at Virginia.

