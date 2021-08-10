Cancel
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles claim WR Marken Michel off of waivers

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles made two roster moves on Tuesday, including bringing back Marken Michel after claiming the wide receiver off of waivers.

The brother of Sony Michel, Marken caught two passes for the Panthers last season and signed a reserve/futures contract before being waived on Monday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

