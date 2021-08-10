2021 Area Code Games: Day Three Review

SAN DIEGO — Before I get to the games from day three, it’s always kind of interesting to point out the history of the Area Code Games and how this showcase came about. It all started in 1987 in Lodi, California, which is in the northern part of the San Joaquin Valley – otherwise known as the “Zinfandel Capital of the World.” The games were the brainchild of Bob Williams, who collaborated with Northern California scouts to put on a showcase that was free of charge and would pit players from different areas of the country, based on their area[…]