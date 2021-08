Found out Saturday the youngest OneMore who we dropped off at U of Alabama the first week of August has Covid. Mrs OneMore is on the verge of a breakdown with her youngest so far away and nothing she can do. Odds are in her favor as she is vaccinated but we worry about the availability of care if she does take a turn for the worse and need care given the hospital capacity issues in the deep south. Fingers are crossed she gets through this Ok. She called at 3 AM this morning asking what to do because her headache was so bad and she had the chills and could not get warm. I believe she will be OK because she has my hardheadedness and stubbornness as a fighter. We are telling her to make sure she does her best to take slow deep breaths and to stay hydrated.