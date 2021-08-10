Alterra Mountain Company Names New President & COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, CA
Denver, Colorado – August 10, 2021 – Alterra Mountain Company announced today that Dee Byrne has been named President & COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (SVAM) based in Olympic Valley, California, effective immediately. Dee will be responsible for all operations, driving profitability, and evolving this beloved destination into a dynamo on the global scene. She will report to Mark Brownlie, Chief Operating Officer – Mountains.snowbrains.com
