Group Seeks Naperville’s Support of Sustainability, Climate Change Action Report
The Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST) is hoping for Naperville City Council’s support of its newly released sustainability and climate change action report, dubbed Sustainable Naperville 2036. The local report comes on the heels of the International Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) report released Aug. 9, emphasizing the need to reduce the global impacts on climate change.www.nctv17.com
