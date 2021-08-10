Group Seeks Naperville’s Support of Sustainability, Climate Change Action Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Will County is now experiencing “high” levels of transmission of COVID-19. Data from the group shows the county has had more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over the last seven days recorded. The reported number is 107.13. The Illinois Department of Public Health shows the latest seven-day rolling positivity average for the county at 5.5%. DuPage County is at 4.6% and is classified as having a “substantial” transmission level, with 78.77 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days recorded.