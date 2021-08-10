Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naperville, IL

Group Seeks Naperville’s Support of Sustainability, Climate Change Action Report

Posted by 
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST) is hoping for Naperville City Council’s support of its newly released sustainability and climate change action report, dubbed Sustainable Naperville 2036. The local report comes on the heels of the International Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) report released Aug. 9, emphasizing the need to reduce the global impacts on climate change.

www.nctv17.com

Comments / 1

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Naperville, IL
Society
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Change#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Renewable Energy#Support Of Sustainability#Naperville City Council#Ipcc#Nest#Imea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

NUEA Will Hold Rally on Monday

The teachers union who represents 1,500 Naperville School District 203 educators plans to hold a rally on Monday, August 16, according to a press release. The Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA) and District 203 have been in negotiations since January. Last month, an independent federal mediator was brought in to help both sides reach an agreement. Their most recent meeting was earlier today.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Survey Shows Pandemic Impact on Naperville Businesses

The results of a survey conducted by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) checked in on the impact the pandemic had on local businesses. “We don’t know what we don’t know,” said NACC President & CEO Kaylin Risvold of the survey. “We can speculate based on current business trends and research this information on a national level, but we need to hear the voices of our local businesses – in order to fully understand how our community is faring so we, as a Chamber, can best support their recovery.”
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

School Mask Mandate | ICN Project Update | Local Olympian Earns Bronze

Yesterday Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a statewide school mask mandate. It will apply to pre-kindergarten through 12th grade schools as well as day cares, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must also be worn for all indoor extracurricular activities and sports. Universal masking is also now required in long-term care facilities. The governor is also requiring that all employees at state-operated congregate living facilities be vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 4. The new protocols were put into place in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates and the spread of the Delta variant.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

COVID-19 Transmission Levels | D203 Contract Negotiations | National Night Out

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Will County is now experiencing “high” levels of transmission of COVID-19. Data from the group shows the county has had more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over the last seven days recorded. The reported number is 107.13. The Illinois Department of Public Health shows the latest seven-day rolling positivity average for the county at 5.5%. DuPage County is at 4.6% and is classified as having a “substantial” transmission level, with 78.77 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days recorded.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Gov. Pritzker Mandates Face Masks for Pre-K-12 Schools, Long-Term Care Facilities

To help slow the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, Governor J. B. Pritzker issued a mandate Wednesday requiring face masks indoors for pre-kindergarten through high school students, teachers and staff as well as in long-term care facilities and day cares. The announcement comes as school districts across the state grappled with whether to require masking.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

D203 Mask Update | City Masking | Taekwondo Students Shine

Masks will be required at the start of the upcoming school year for Naperville School District 203 students. At last night’s meeting, the board of education voted to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance and require universal indoor masking. Students, teachers, staff, and visitors will need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. District administration will provide an update at the next meeting on August 16.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Financial Report | Naper Settlement Ag Center | Glen Ekey Plaque

Last night Naperville City Council took a close look at its financial report. Finance Director Rachel Mayer provided a presentation, saying all of the city’s major revenues over the past year have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. State-collected revenues for state and home-rule sales, income, and local use taxes have nearly doubled since July 2020, which Mayer said marked the revenue bottom for the prior calendar year. In fact, state-collected revenues are exceeding projections by 14.6% through June. Motor fuel taxes have also been making a comeback since the pandemic took hold.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

DuPage River Discussion | Olympian in Naperville | Tour de Naperville

The DuPage River was a point of discussion at last night’s Naperville Park District board meeting. The river’s status as a private waterway, but used by the public for recreation, has caused some riverfront homeowners to complain to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. That prompted the start of an online petition that urges officials to promote public access. Former State Representative Grant Wehrli asked the park board to voice its own support in promoting free river access. The board decided to draft a resolution in support of public access to the DuPage River. They will vote on the resolution at a future meeting in August.

Comments / 1

Community Policy