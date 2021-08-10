Cooperstown Food Pantry gets $2K grant
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Cooperstown Food Pantry a Community Health Award of $2,000 to support its Farmers’ Market Voucher program, according to a media release. The program, which began in 2009, provides vouchers to families who participate in the Cooperstown Food Pantry to purchase fresh produce at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. Families may pick up vouchers during their monthly visit to the food pantry from May through October.www.coopercrier.com
