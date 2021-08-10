🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Jalen Wilson: Blessing In A Break

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson is a veteran in the Jayhawk locker room as he enters his third season with the program. Personally, he’s also a veteran of the game of basketball. Both his father and mother played collegiately, and he’s thankful they have been able to guide him through his playing journey. Perspective on college basketball came early for Wilson. In his first game as a Jayhawk, injury struck and wiped out his freshman season. As hard as the injury was to accept and overcome, Wilson came away from the experience with the attitude and approach of a veteran. After testing the NBA waters, Wilson is back to take care of some unfinished business in Lawrence.