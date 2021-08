We exercise to keep our bodies feeling young and healthy, right? But what about our brains? According to cognitive neuroscientist Dr. Caroline Leaf, “The brain is the only organ in the body that gets better with age, but there is a caveat: It needs to be used properly!” Though our minds are always active—even when we’re asleep—she emphasizes that the quality of this activity is where our focus should be if we want to try keep our brains young and healthy. And luckily, keeping our brains sharp doesn't require kooky techniques and treatments. Here, five activities Dr. Leaf recommends for keeping your brain young.