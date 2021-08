The following message was sent to the Division of Student Affairs, Dr. Patty Perillo, on August 5, 2021. I am very excited to write to you today about our national search processes for senior leadership positions in the Division of Student Affairs, notably the Assistant Vice President (AVP) for the engagement areas and our inaugural Assistant Vice President & Dean of Students (AVP/DOS). I want to thank the members of both the AVP and AVP/DOS search committees chaired by Dr. Mary Hummel and Dr. Warren Kelley respectively. The search committees did stellar work and produced incredibly strong and diverse pools of finalists. I appreciate all that Mary, Warren, the search committees, and Earl Cabellon, search firm liaison, did to provide us with rich opportunities.