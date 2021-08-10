AccuWeather: Evening storms; Excessive Heat Warning starts Wednesday

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says an Excessive Heat Warning begins Wednesday. Thursday and Friday could be especially oppressive.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, a spotty storm (especially in our northern suburbs), and a muggy overnight low of 75.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: The warning begins at noon Wednesday in all counties bordering the Delaware River and extends through Thursday evening. It will feel like 105 to 110 degrees.

EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY: The timing is the same as above. The counties covered include: Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Atlantic, Cumberland, Salem, Kent. It will feel like over 100 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: We're hot and steamy with sun and clouds and a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high: 95. Heat index: 100-105.

THURSDAY: This may be the worst day of the summer heat-wise. We'll see more clouds than sun. The high: 97. Heat index: 105-110. A pop-up storm is possible.

FRIDAY: A Heat Warning may be added to Friday, depending on how things evolve. Either way, it stays hot and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. The high: 97. Heat index: 100-105.

SATURDAY: It's not quite as hot, but still humid with partial sunshine. A lingering shower or storm is possible in some spots. Our high: 91.

SUNDAY: Finally, true relief! Look for mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and a pleasant summer high of 87.

MONDAY: It's mostly sunny and nice again with a high of 83.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun with a high of 83. A spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible.