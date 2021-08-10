Cancel
AccuWeather: Evening storms; Excessive Heat Warning starts Wednesday

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ok0dS_0bNkPbAb00 Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says an Excessive Heat Warning begins Wednesday. Thursday and Friday could be especially oppressive.

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says an Excessive Heat Warning begins Wednesday. Thursday and Friday could be especially oppressive.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, a spotty storm (especially in our northern suburbs), and a muggy overnight low of 75.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: The warning begins at noon Wednesday in all counties bordering the Delaware River and extends through Thursday evening. It will feel like 105 to 110 degrees.

EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY: The timing is the same as above. The counties covered include: Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Atlantic, Cumberland, Salem, Kent. It will feel like over 100 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: We're hot and steamy with sun and clouds and a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high: 95. Heat index: 100-105.

THURSDAY: This may be the worst day of the summer heat-wise. We'll see more clouds than sun. The high: 97. Heat index: 105-110. A pop-up storm is possible.

FRIDAY: A Heat Warning may be added to Friday, depending on how things evolve. Either way, it stays hot and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. The high: 97. Heat index: 100-105.

SATURDAY: It's not quite as hot, but still humid with partial sunshine. A lingering shower or storm is possible in some spots. Our high: 91.

SUNDAY: Finally, true relief! Look for mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and a pleasant summer high of 87.

MONDAY: It's mostly sunny and nice again with a high of 83.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun with a high of 83. A spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible.

