Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Taliban committed to Doha negotiations, Afghan government demands mediator -Al Jazeera

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbE9O_0bNkO8fq00
A general view shows talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV on Tuesday that the group is committed to the negotiation path in Doha and does not want it to collapse.

A member of the Afghan government delegation in the Doha negotiations also spoke to the Qatar-based channel, saying the government demands a mediator in the negotiations "to determine the seriousness of the parties."

The Taliban spokesman said that "it was the government that rejected the principle of a mediator, not the Taliban," according to Al Jazeera.

"We ask the international community to accurately assess the reality on the ground," he added.

The Afghan government delegation member told Al Jazeera that the "Taliban has no interest in negotiating, but rather in achieving its goals with violence. The international community should pressure the Taliban to show seriousness."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Doha#Mediator#Al Jazeera Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.
PoliticsNew York Post

China reportedly prepares to recognize Taliban if they oust Afghan government

China is ready to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate rulers in Afghanistan if the extremist group manages to topple the democratically elected government in Kabul — which would also undermine the Biden administration’s main leverage against the insurgents, according to intelligence sources. Beijing had previously pressured the Taliban to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive in Afghanistan

The U.N. secretary-general said on Friday that Afghanistan is “spinning out of control” and urged the Taliban, which is capturing huge swaths of territory, to halt its offensive so they could “negotiate in good faith.”. “The message from the international community to those on the warpath must be clear: seizing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.N. chief calls on Taliban to halt offensive immediately

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on the Taliban to immediately halt their offensive in Afghanistan, and warned that "Afghanistan is spinning out of control." "This is the moment to halt the offensive. This is the moment to start serious negotiation. This is...
Aerospace & Defenseraventribune.com

Taliban advance: US government accuses Afghans of not being ready to fight

D.The U.S. government has accused the Afghan leadership and security forces of not being ready for war in view of the Taliban’s advance. U.S. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told the broadcaster that he was “concerned” that the political and military leadership did not have the “will” to oppose the advance of extremist Islamists.CNNThe United States could not have predicted the “resistance” of the Afghan armed forces, Kirby told the broadcaster on Friday (local time).
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban imposing ?horrifying? human rights curbs, UN chief warns

The UN is evaluating the security situation in Afghanistan on "an hour-by-hour basis" and moving some staff to the capital Kabul, but is not evacuating anyone from the country. The US military has estimated that Kabul could come under pressure from the Taliban within 30 days and that the Taliban...
WorldVoice of America

Battle Between Taliban, Afghan Government Now Seeing Return of Warlords

The beleaguered Afghan government is having to turn to veteran warlords to try to fend off the Taliban as international forces withdraw from the country. The warlords return to playing a major military role is a key part of President Ashraf Ghani’s national mobilization plan to halt the Taliban’s nationwide offensive but is raising fears that at best it will lead to Afghanistan splintering once again into dueling local fiefdoms, setting the stage for a prolonged and messy civil war, mirroring what unfolded in the 1990s after the Soviet withdrawal.
Politics104.1 WIKY

EU foreign policy chief urges Afghan government to work with Taliban

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Afghan government should engage with the Taliban to reach an inclusive settlement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday as the militant group made rapid gains amid spiralling violence and worries of a refugee crisis. “We encourage the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to settle...
Politicshawaiitelegraph.com

Afghan peace talks underway in Doha

Doha [Qatar], August 11 (ANI): Amid unabated violence in Afghanistan, a three-day conference is underway in Doha, Qatar to discuss the peace process in the war-torn country, with attendance from the Taliban, the US, and a host of other countries. The participants at the high level titled Troika Plus include...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Taliban assassinates top Afghan media officer and government spokesperson in Kabul

The head of the Afghan government’s media department has been shot dead in Kabul, the latest in a series of assassinations by the Taliban of those who oppose them as the Islamist group insists it is committed to ‘peace talks’ to end the conflict. A persistent critic of human rights abuses by the Taliban, Dawa Khan Menapal was murdered on the Darul Aman Road in the capital as he left Friday prayers.Mr Menapal, who was the deputy presidential spokesman from 2016 to 2020 had more than 142,000 Twitter followers. He had been warned by jihadists in the past that...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Resurgent Taliban takes provincial capital, kills Afghan government spokesman

The Taliban captured an Afghan provincial capital and assassinated the government’s top media officer in Kabul on Friday, dealing twin high-profile blows to the Western-backed administration. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the hardline Islamists because of a lack of reinforcements from...
World101 WIXX

Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban battle government forces in south, west

KABUL (Reuters) – An explosion near a facility of Afghanistan’s main security agency in the capital, Kabul, on Wednesday wounded two civilians and a security official, police said. The blast near a National Directorate of Security compound came hours after a car bomb and clashes near Kabul’s diplomatic district, in...
Worldkdal610.com

U.N. Security Council discussing condemnation of Taliban

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council is discussing a draft statement that would condemn Taliban attacks on cities and towns causing high civilian casualties and threaten sanctions for abuses and acts that risk Afghanistan’s peace and stability, diplomats said on Thursday. The formal statement, drafted by Estonia and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy