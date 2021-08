Svechnikov signed a one-year AHL contract with the Manitoba Moose on Friday. Svechnikov was never able to secure a regular role with the Red Wings after being drafted by Detroit 19th overall in 2015, but he'll get a fresh start with Manitoba, and he could earn a two-way deal with the Jets if he performs well in the minors. The 24-year-old forward picked up eight points through 21 contests with the Wings and two points in four appearances with AHL Grand Rapids last season.