The Queen of Soul had an affinity for classic rock, too. Throughout her 58 years of recording, Aretha Franklin took on the Great American Songbook but really cemented her place in history with R&B and gospel. But the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (in 1987) had big ears, broad tastes and an open mind, and she - in tandem with collaborators such as Jerry Wexler and Clive Davis - would reach far afield with gusto for material from great rock artists, making them her own more often than not with the gospel-rooted soul that informed her best work.