Janna's Wednesday Forecast

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Heat Advisory issued for all of western Mass as temperatures get into the 90s. Excessive heat is possible Thursday and Friday with highs...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

#Mass#Heat Advisory
CBS New York

What Is A ‘Heat Dome’ And Why Is It Causing The Tri-State To Swelter?

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist A heat dome is a considerably large geographic area under the influence of high pressure in which excessively hot and humid conditions persist. A pattern sets up where hot air at the surface rises into the atmosphere, returns to the surface due to the high pressure – and the process repeats. Since the hot air can’t escape — it’s as if there’s a lid in the atmosphere — it is referred to as a heat dome. LINK: Tips To Beat The Heat: Your Guide To Summer Safety A simple pattern change usually breaks down a heat dome, such as the passage of a cold front, and, furthermore, replaces the hot air mass with a relatively cool one. An Excessive Heat WATCH means Be Prepared.An Excessive Heat WARNING means Take Action!https://t.co/u6mRz1mO1W pic.twitter.com/VpTPuZumFw — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 12, 2021 This is the scenario we’re anticipating over the weekend into early next week where temperatures will return to near normal. Click here to check the forecast.
The Baltimorean

Relief from the heat and humidity arrives over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8pm for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, & Berkshire Counties…. Patchy to scattered clouds will be around this evening and a shower or thunderstorm is possible in the evening, most likely afternoon dark and they look to be isolated, not nearly as widespread as yesterday. A marginal or low severe risk is back up for areas north and west of Springfield. (1 on the scale from 1 to 5). There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect to our west in New York but at this time no severe weather watches are up for western Mass.
8/13 – Rob’s “Tracking The Tropics” Friday Morning Forecast

The forecast today through the weekend will be similar to the last few days however there is one hiccup that may keep convection from being as widespread. High-pressure in the western Atlantic and over the western CONUS west of the Continental Divide leave somewhat of a weakness over the Lower MS Valley region. This should allow for convection to develop each day as we heat up but one issue is possible drier air.
Quinlan (TX) Weather Channel

KQ2 Forecast: Great weekend forecast

We continue to see the skies break apart as we head into the afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds should start to exit the area later this evening with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will be much milder tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend is...
Tilton (NH) Weather Channel

Roy (WA) Weather Channel

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

The Saratoga Post

Agawam pizzeria closes early due to the heat

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--This week's hot temperatures caused an Agawam pizzeria to close its doors this week. "Heat exhaustion is no joke," said Dario Odierna, an owner of Peppo's Pizza. The owners of Peppo’s Pizza in Agawam posted this message on their Facebook page on Wednesday, notifying customers they would be...
Friday afternoon news update

In this news update, cleanup continues across the region following the line of severe weather that moved through on Thursday evening, one day after the FDA okayed people with compromised immune systems to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, the CDC is discussing the topic today and A Federal judge in Washington, DC, upheld the Biden administration's revised moratorium on evictions today. Also, Meteorologist Don Maher brings you the latest forecast.
Chicopee residents clean up debris after Thursday's storms

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Western Mass News checked in on storm damage in Chicopee following Thursday's storm. When Western Mass News was on the scene, cleanup has not yet begun on the corner of Willwood Street and Lacasse Avenue, where a large tree has been uprooted. Over in Holyoke, we found a woman trapped in her apartment after a tree fell.

