The cryptocurrency market cap is close to $2 trillion for the first time since May as some altcoins have surged in value, including a 20% jump from ADA. Following another dip below $45,000, bitcoin has bounced off and reclaimed $46,000. Most altcoins, though, have outperformed their leader. The most evident example comes from Cardano (ADA), which has surged by 20% in the past 24 hours.