'Enchanted Dolls' Fail to Prevent Namibian Criminals from Being Arrested

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
Confirming the old adage that there is no honor among thieves, authorities in Namibia say that witch doctors in the country have been selling 'enchanted dolls' to criminals with the false promise that the objects will prevent them from being arrested. According to a local media report, police have noticed an increasing number of ne'er-do-wells who wind up in custody while in possession of the purportedly powerful figurines. Cops pointed to a specific incident wherein a pair of miscreants were recently caught having stolen a staggering 35 sheep from an unfortunate farmer and, upon being searched, it was discovered that they had one of the proverbial 'get out of jail free' dolls.

