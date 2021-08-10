Susan Quaid Ayres Weyburn
Susan Quaid Ayres Weyburn — mother, sister, grandmother, cousin, aunt, friend, teacher — died from pancreatic cancer on July 21 at home in Tarrytown. Doting mother to David and Jennifer and adoring grandmother of Aedan, Louise, Vera, and Will, she also deeply loved her siblings, Mimi, Frank, and Chris, and their families. Susan’s niece once called her the family’s “proper mommy” because she always had sunscreen, band-aids, travel games, and a detailed plan of action on hand.thehudsonindependent.com
