Orange, CA

In Memoriam: Carl Hill ’78

chapman.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Daniele Struppa shared the following message with the Chapman Family on August 6, 2021:. It is with deep sadness that I announce the loss of one of our most beloved alumni, Carl Hill ’78. An active Chapman Family volunteer who demonstrated the utmost integrity, Carl was full of passion for intellectual pursuits and carried an incomparable spirit for his alma mater. He passed away on August 5, 2021, at the age of 64. I encourage you to pause for a moment to remember and honor his memory.

blogs.chapman.edu

