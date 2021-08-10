In Memoriam: Carl Hill ’78

Rocky Pastorino died unexpectedly on March 23, 2021. He was born in Ely, Nevada, on August 27, 1956 to Rocco and Lucy Pastorino. He was proud to be a native Nevadan and loved growing up in Ely, graduating from White Pine County High school in June 1974. He briefly attended the University of Nevada, Reno while working for Nevada Paving, which became Granite Construction. Later he worked for SNC. He liked paving, worked long hours without complaint, and strived to be the best at every job he did. He took great pride in his work.