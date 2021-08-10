Captain America and Iron Man Team-Up for November Mini-Series

So What If? just got started on Disney+ and as you can guess, some folks are already labeling Captain Carter as Captain Britain. Let’s just get this clear, she actually calls herself Captain Carter in the episode, so let’s stick with that. But some folks might actually be rolling their eyes seeing a woman take on the role and to be fair, back in the day a lot of people might have done the same if they’d never read a What If? comic. This version though was pretty cool, to be honest, and yes, there are spoilers coming for those that don’t want to be informed. But if you’ve seen it or don’t care and want to know, the fun part of a What If? story is that it doesn’t usually take a monumental action that can change everything around. Sometimes it takes just one decision that creates a chain reaction that will create a story that is similar but still excitingly different. In this case, it had to do with Peggy Carter staying in the room instead of going to the booth when the process that would turn the scrawny Steve Rogers into the muscular Captain America was about to happen.