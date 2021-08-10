Captain America and Iron Man Team-Up for November Mini-Series
For the first time ever, Iron Man and Captain America are– what's that? Oh. For the first time in a long time, the duo of– oh, really? Okay, let me start again. Though Captain America and Iron Man have been teaming up together for years, and though they are currently teaming up in the Avengers comics, they will team up again this November in an eponymously-titled series about the titular team-up: Captain America/Iron Man, from the creative team of Derek Landy and Ángel Unzueta. Marvel announced the news in a press release.bleedingcool.com
