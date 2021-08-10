Cancel
TV Series

Supergirl Stealing: Benoist Wants Costume Badly; Rath May Have Issues

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith The CW's Supergirl set to kick off its final run of episodes starting August 24, Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers/Supergirl), David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz), Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen/Guardian), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Jesse Rath (Brainy/Brainiac 5), and more are taking some time to weigh in on a very important topic. Yes. That's right. If given the opportunity, they let us know what they would steal from their character. Our two biggest takeaways? First, that Benoist really wants a suit. Second, if Rath takes anything else from the set then he'll be able to produce the show from his backyard.

