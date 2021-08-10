Supergirl Stealing: Benoist Wants Costume Badly; Rath May Have Issues

After over half a decade playing Kara Zor-El, Melissa Benoist has reached the end of the road when it comes to Supergirl. In a new post on Instagram, the actress confirmed the end of production with a heartfelt post featuring her and fellow original cast members Chyler Leigh and David Harewood. They’ve all gone through so much together over the years. The series started off on CBS before eventually migrating to The CW. It’s changed timeslots and also swapped out a number of different cast members along the way. This year in particular was atypical, as the show dealt with a global pandemic and also carefully arranged their schedule to accommodate Benoist’s maternity leave. Through it all they kept their spirits up and we can only hope the show ends in a fun, celebratory way. We want it to be something that longtime fans of the show can look back at and smile.