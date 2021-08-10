Cancel
Mattel Creations Unveils Exclusive Beetlejuice Monster High Dolls

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeetlejuice is back as Mattel Creations reveals their new Monster High doll set featuring two characters from the beloved film. Lydia and a gender-swapped Beetlejuice are getting a make-over with this incredible doll set with outfits straight from the spooky feature. Two figures are included in this Mattel Creation special release and possibly even a graveyard headstone display base. Lydia Deetz comes in her black sundress while Beetlejuice features a dress designed doff the black and white striped suit from the film.

