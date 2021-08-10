Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane County, WA

How bad is the COVID-19 delta variant wave in Spokane?

Posted by 
KREM2
KREM2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQWvt_0bNkGg7V00

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing a new surge of cases and hospitalizations across America, including in Spokane County, leading to widespread concern from elected leaders and public health experts.

But just how bad is this wave? How do the metrics compare to past waves of the pandemic? The data shows: it's not the worst wave Spokane County has had, but it's close to it and getting closer.

Cases

The first metric people typically go to to analyze COVID-19 is, naturally, case counts.

According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) dashboard , there have only been two waves where COVID-19 cases peaked higher than the current Delta wave.

Numbers are higher now than during summer of 2020 and nearly as high as during late spring of 2021, both times during which restrictions were quite severe.

Numbers are currently not as high as during the wave that began in late fall of 2020 into early 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDXz3_0bNkGg7V00

Hospitalizations

Still, most leaders in policy and public health say the more important metric is hospitalizations. That is, after all, the number that tells you how sick people are getting.

Furthermore, even though vaccinated people can be infected with Delta, they virtually never get hospitalized from it. That means hospitalizations can tell us to what extent COVID-19 remains a truly dangerous pandemic.

Here, the news doesn't get much better. Hospitalizations are higher than during the first COVID wave in April 2020 and about on par with the late-summer 2020 wave.

They still haven't quite reached the extent of the winter 2020 or spring 2021 waves. However, they are quickly approaching those figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lu6OH_0bNkGg7V00

Deaths

If there's any good news, it's about the number of COVID-19 deaths in Spokane County. Over the course of the pandemic, they have steadily declined.

Deaths spiked at the start of the pandemic, then again in late summer 2020 and hit their highest levels during the winter wave.

However, they declined in 2021 steadily and remained relatively low even during the April 2021 wave. That's remained true during delta; deaths in Spokane County, while unfortunately still extant, are fairly low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muPqL_0bNkGg7V00

Forecasts

The numbers for hospitalizations have been particularly concerning to elected leaders. Governor Jay Inslee cited them in his decision to mandate vaccinations for health care workers, among other employees .

Forecasts from data modelers suggest they could get worse.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has been modeling COVID-19 data from the start of the pandemic. One of their most important models deals with forecasted hospital resource use; in other words, how many beds need to be taken up by coronavirus patients.

Hospital resource use has remained quite high in Washington throughout the pandemic, spiking largest in April 2020, winter 2020 and May 2021.

With the current rate of the rapidly-spreading Delta variant, IHME forecasts that by the end of the year, hospitals could become the most crowded they've been in this state during the entire pandemic.

Of course, these models are just predictions and estimates, and the conditions of the pandemic change rapidly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABEFF_0bNkGg7V00

Comments / 22

KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Spokane County, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Health
Spokane County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Delta Wave#The Wave#Covid#Ihme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Idaho Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 35.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 10. There have been more than 612,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Gov. Ige discusses first COVID case count above 1,000 as Delta variant presses on

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday the 13th was a particularly gloomy day for Hawaii as the state saw it’s highest ever recorded COVID-19 case count since the start of the pandemic. Governor David Ige called a news conference shortly after the Department of Health reported 1,167 coronavirus cases and one death, reiterating that the number is not entirely up to date.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The delta variant may create the ‘final wave’ in U.S., expert says

The current surge of coronavirus from the delta variant might be the final wave of COVID-19 cases in the United States, Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday. Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, told CNBC that he believes the delta variant surge will be the final big wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The month-long surge of COVID cases across the U.S. is showing no signs of slowing down. Unfortunately, all but one state has seen infections rise over the past week, with hospitalizations and deaths following suit. But the national spike in COVID cases is being felt especially hard in certain states where surges have jumped considerably in recent days.
Public HealthHawaii Tribune-Herald

DOH reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases

The state Department of Health today reported 1,167 new COVID-19 cases statewide, the first time counts have topped 1,000. Of those, 151 were reported on the Big Island. DOH spokesman Brooks Baehr said today’s tally includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and the remainder of cases not reported due to an interruption of the electronic lab reporting system earlier in the week.
Utah Stateutahstories.com

Angered Over COVID Mask Requirements Customers Assault Small Businesses in Eden, Utah

Customers are not “masking” their hostility toward business owners. In-person attacks towards small businesses in Eden, Utah — an idyllic, quiet town, as the name suggests — have been an almost daily occurrence over the past year from both locals and out-of-state visitors seeking dining and shopping in the popular Ogden Valley tourist destination. Angered over mask requirements, customers at New World Distillery and Don Pollo Mexican Gourmet Restaurant have assaulted employees verbally and physically with spitting, door-kicking and mask flinging.
Spokane, WAKXLY

No vaccine requirement for City of Spokane, Spokane County workers

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane and Spokane County workers will not be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Mayor Nadine Woodward said she is encouraging her staff to get the jab, but said it will not be required in order to maintain their jobs. Jared Webley, Spokesman for Spokane...
deseret.com

These states will see a massive delta variant surge this fall

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said over the weekend that the northern United States will see a COVID-19 spike because schools are reopening. “There is evidence that the rate of growth in the cases in the South is starting to decline. I think that this...
Spokane Valley, WAKREM

Why Spokane Valley is purchasing former White Elephant property for $2.225 million

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The former White Elephant building in Spokane Valley will soon serve a new purpose. The White Elephant, which sold sporting goods and toys, closed both of its locations on North Division Street in Spokane and East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley in June 2020 after 74 years of business. Founder John Conley passed away in 2017, after which the business was in the hands of his sons Richard and Patrick and wife Mary.
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Emergency Health Order 8/13/21

Sierra County Public Health Officer Issues Health Order Requiring Masks Indoors Starting August 16, 2021. Loyalton, CA – August 13, 2021: Effective Monday, August 16, face coverings will be required for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in Sierra County. As a result of rapidly increasing case rates within the county, local and regional testing positivity rates, and number of COVID- 19 positive patients in hospitals, additional layers of protection are needed to slow the spread of COVID- 19 amidst a fourth surge. Since indoor spaces increase risk for spread there needs to be an extra layer of protection to provide to people who are both unable to get vaccinated or are more vulnerable to infection. Wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces reduces both the risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 and does not limit business occupancy or operations.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Louisiana passes 500K confirmed COVID-19 cases to date

COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a slight bump on Friday, rising by six overnight to 2,907 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health. That marks the 33rd straight day that COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.

Comments / 22

Community Policy