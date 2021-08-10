Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase for a TD, Plus Other Clips From Tuesday's Practice

CINCINNATI — Tuesday's practice wasn't long, but it was filled with plenty of noteworthy plays.

From the wide receiver going up against the defensive backs in 1-on-1's to Joe Burrow finding Ja'Marr Chase for a touchdown in 7-on-7's.

Watch highlights from Tuesday's session below, including multiple angles of Burrow's touchdown toss to Chase.

