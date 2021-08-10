Lynchburg health officials say delta variant 'completely changed the game'
The rate at which COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Lynchburg has local health officials alarmed. Centra Health leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss what they’ve seen in the past few weeks as the highly contagious and more dangerous delta variant has spread rapidly throughout the country. It’s the first time they’ve held such a conference since March, when the tone was much more hopeful amid vaccine rollout.newsadvance.com
