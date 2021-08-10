Cancel
SportsBettingDime and OpenAI put AI to the assistant coach test

By Michael Vizard
VentureBeat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat motivational speech a coach or business executive gives you might one day soon be generated by an AI assistant alongside other bits of timely advice and insight. SportsBettingDime, in collaboration with research lab OpenAI, has been experimenting with AI in the form of a GPT-3 text editor to emulate a coach that provides both play-calling advice and motivational speeches based on the situation a team is currently facing. GPT-3 is an AI language model developed by OpenAI that employs a Transformer model to create content in any voice, style, or tone by leveraging assets freely available on the internet.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

#Coaching#Ai#Superfans#Nba
