VC LIVE | Rosendal Chamber Music Festival Presents: VC Young Artist Johan Dalene
We’re coming to you from the Rosendal Chamber Music Festival, in Norway for a concert with violinist VC Young Artist Johan Dalene and friends. Launched in 2016 by pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, the 4-day festival features performances in the Rosendal Manor and the new concert hall converted from an original barn — set amongst the spectacular natural landscapes of the fjord, glacier, mountains, and waterfalls.theviolinchannel.com
