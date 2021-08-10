VC LIVE | Rosendal Chamber Music Festival Presents: VC Young Artist Johan Dalene

A student of Boris Kuschnir at the Music and Arts University of the City of Vienna and the University of Music and Performing Arts Graz, María is a former first and Grand Prix winner at the Leonid Kogan, Georg Philipp Telemann, Zhuhai, and Yankelevitch International Violin Competitions as well as the "Getting to Carnegie" competition. In May of this year, she was awarded first prize and audience prize in the senior division of the Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021. María has also been named one of the 2021-2023 BBC New Generation Artists.