Celebration of Life set for Jack Boatman

A celebration of life will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Bloomfield Country Club. A memorial has been established to the Bloomfield Country Club. Jack Lynn Boatman, 65, of Bloomfield passed away on May 16, 2021 at his home. He was born on Dec. 11, 1955 in Bloomfield to Jack and Isabelle Marie Barker Boatman. He graduated from Davis County High School. Jack married Jan Kinnamon in 1986; they had two children, Ryan and Cayle, and later divorced.