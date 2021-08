Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.