VEGAS BABY! A Guide to Sin City’s Biggest and Best New (and Old School) Destinations

Disclaimer: We began compiling this guide to visiting Las Vegas a couple of months ago, as COVID-19 vaccinations were fully underway both in O.C. and L.V., and infection numbers were coming down. The lights have slowly been coming back on again, but at press time, the “back to normal” we had all been hoping for seems a little less likely due to the rise of the Delta variant. As of Friday, July 30, Nevada followed California’s lead, re-imposing its mask mandate for public indoor settings as local hospitals began to fill up again. Right now, if you plan to visit Vegas, your safest bet for a virus-free good time includes getting vaccinated, wearing masks while indoors, social distancing, and washing your hands/sanitizing frequently.