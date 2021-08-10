Report: USC Football's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

USA Today released their college football coaches poll ahead of the 2021 season, which ranks the Top-25 FBS teams in the NCAA. While the SEC conference generally dominates every pre-season poll, the Pac-12 conference found themselves represented with three schools cracking the Top-25.

1. Alabama (63 first-place votes)

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma (two first-place votes)

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. Louisiana Lafayette

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

Others Receiving Votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1

Pac-12 schools Oregon [No. 12], USC [No.14] and Washington [No. 21] each made USA Today's list. Oregon finished their 2020 season with a Pac-12 championship victory and a 4-3 overall record. The Trojans finished with a 5-1 record and the Washington Huskies finished 3-1. While USC is poised for a big season in 2021, some believe their No. 14 ranking is 'overrated'.

247Sports reporter Brad Crawford criticized the poll, stating that the Trojans should have been ranked further down the list.

"USC falls under the "need to see more" category for me heading into the 2021 season. Yes, USC returns the bulk of its two deep, including potential All-American candidate Kedon Slovis at quarterback, but this year's schedule has a couple problem spots (Utah, at Notre Dame, at Arizona State over a four-game stretch) and this is a team that still struggles a bit defensively in terms of giving up chunk plays. I'm not calling last season's 5-0 regular season in the Pac-12 smoke and mirrors, but several of those wins included late-game comebacks against inferior competition — in terms of overall roster talent. Placing USC a few spots back, maybe in the No. 16 or 17 hole feels like a more accurate projection as one of the co-leaders alongside Oregon within what should be a top-heavy conference this fall."

