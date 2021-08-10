Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

After-Hours Stock Movers 08/10: (UPST) (LPRO) (FUBO) Higher; (WW) (ONTF) (GTES) Lower (more...)

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) 21.3% LOWER; reported Q2 EPS of $0.12, which may not compare to the analyst estimate of $0.65. Revenue for the quarter came in at $311 million versus the consensus estimate of $337.1 million.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gtes#Ontf#Streetinsider Premium#Ww International#Upstart Holdings#Upst#On24 Inc#Open Lending Corp#Fubo#Fubotv Inc#Fy2021#Mrvi#Thredup Inc#Tdup#Gtes#The Blackstone Group Inc#The Beauty Health Company#Mcafee Corp Lrb#Mcfe#Olo Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Warren Buffett-Backed Brazilian Crypto Bank Plans $2B NASDAQ IPO

Brasilian cryptocurrency-supporting bank backed by billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) Nubank plans to go public on the Nasdaq stock exchange through an initial public offering. What Happened: According to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that the company plans to hold an IPO worth over $2...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.69.
StocksStreetInsider.com

DSV, 905 - Capital increase by DKK 16,000,000 registered

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The capital increase in an amount of DKK 16,000,000 announced in company announcement No. 903 has been registered by the Danish Business Authority. Contact:. Investor Relations. Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com. Daniela...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Upgrades Sonos Inc. (SONO) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Has $14.25 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 26,975 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 1,872.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Wingstop worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jerash Holdings Inc. (JRSH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jerash Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 17, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StocksStreetInsider.com

'Great Story, Fair Price': Seaport Downgrades Morgan Stanley (MS) to 'Neutral'

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) are down by 1.5% in today's trading session following a downgrade to 'Neutral' from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Loews Corp. (L) Declares $0.0625 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share, or $0.25 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Powell Industries (POWL) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend; 3.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Vulcan Materials (VMC) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Equinix (EQIX) Declares $2.87 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.87 per share, or $11.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 22, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Sells $490,207.41 in Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Comments / 0

Community Policy