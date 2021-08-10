Li-Cycle (LICY) Completes Business Combination with Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: DCRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "DCRDU" beginning on August 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "DCRD" and "DCRDW," respectively.