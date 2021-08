Petitions like the one circulating in Frisco are often perceived as something simple, but in reality, these petitions become law if approved by the majority of voters. We don’t have a direct democracy in this country for good reason. It is not up to individual citizens to write laws; we have duly-elected officials chosen by the people to enact law. Here, we have one guy who has decided he knows better than the lawmakers. He wrote what could become a law in one paragraph.