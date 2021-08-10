Cancel
Lion's Mane Mushrooms: A Guide to Benefits, Buying, and More

By Tadhg Hylier Stevens
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us are familiar with the term "brain food." It's often applied to fish, coffee, fruit — pretty much any food that contributes to healthy brain function. And, increasingly, the term is starting to apply to some varieties of mushrooms. In recent years, shoppers might have noticed an increase of supplements, energy drinks, and health tonics on the market that contain Lion's Mane mushroom, a form of fungus native to Northwestern United States and Western Canada. Supplements featuring Lion's Mane often claim that the mushroom will boost cognitive health and one's ability to focus. But does Lion's Mane actually provide the benefits these companies boast? To help you learn more about this native mushroom, we've put together a guide with the basic facts about Lion's Mane mushrooms, their benefits, and their uses outside of the world of supplements.

