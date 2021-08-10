Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals, safety Jessie Bates reportedly not progressing on extension

By Sam Robinson
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFz2U_0bNkDcco00
Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

One of the NFL’s best young safeties, Jessie Bates is going into a contract year. The former second-round pick expressed interest in signing a Bengals extension earlier this summer, but the sides are not currently on track to hammer one out.

Bates and the Bengals are not progressing on a deal, according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler (on Twitter), who adds the sides are not expected to reach an agreement at this time. While four weeks remain until the regular season begins, this situation has become one to monitor.

The Bengals have used their training camp and preseason stretches to reach extension agreements with core players in recent years — from A.J. Green to Carlos Dunlap to Geno Atkins to Joe Mixon. Bates certainly profiles as an extension candidate and can aim for a deal north of $14M annually. Jamal Adams is poised to reset the safety market; others at the position will be observing what his Seahawks talks produce.

The 24-year-old defender changed agents in 2020, preparing for negotiations once he became eligible for a new deal after his third season. Bates is coming off a strong third season, one that put him on the radar for a possible top-market safety pact. Pro Football Focus rated the Wake Forest product No. 1 overall at the safety position in 2020, when Bates intercepted three passes and eclipsed the 100-tackle barrier for the third straight season.

Cincinnati would have the franchise tag to place on Bates in 2022, should these talks fail to produce a deal. The Jets and Saints took this route with safeties Marcus Maye and Marcus Williams, respectively, this year. The Bengals balked at tagging defenders William Jackson or Carl Lawson this year, moving instead to add free agents at those spots. It would surprise if the team allowed Bates to test free agency next year, but he remains attached to his rookie contract without much momentum to change that arrangement at this point.

Comments / 0

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Seahawks#Free Agents#American Football#Espn Com#Pro Football Focus#Wake Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Mike Hilton Praises Jessie Bates: 'He's the Best Safety' in the NFL

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense is hoping to take a step forward this offseason after adding proven veterans like Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie and Trey Hendrickson. Hilton is familiar with Cincinnati after spending the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old played on one of the NFL's best defenses. He's hoping to take that experience and use it to buoy the Bengals back to relevancy this season.
NFLSteelers Depot

Mike Hilton Calls Jessie Bates III Best Safety In NFL, Including Minkah Fitzpatrick

Fans never like to see their players move on to other teams in free agency, particularly some more than others, like Mike Hilton, the former slot cornerback who quickly became a favorite with his physical style of play and underdog story. When players like that jump ship for better opportunities elsewhere, there can be a reaction to be upset about the move, and even turn against them.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bengals make shocking decision on Jessie Bates

The NFL season is coming up quickly and teams are making decisions on extensions for their players before the season begins. Jamal Adams is one player still up in the air. However, the Cincinnati Bengals were hoping to lock up stud defensive back Jessie Bates. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Contract Talks Between Bengals & S Jessie Bates Have Stalled

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals and S Jessie Bates are not expected to reach an agreement on an extension before the start of the season. Fowler says the two sides are not progressing toward a deal. Both sides expressed hope earlier this offseason that something would get done. Broncos...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals’ S Jessie Bates wants a contract extension but is prepared to play this season without one. Bates, who has played all 48 games in his career so far and recorded nine interceptions, spoke to the media about the slowed contract talks. “I think as far as my contract goes,...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Jessie Bates Addresses Bengals Contract Situation

After Jessie Bates expressed hope he would land a Bengals extension before the season, a report surfaced indicating the contract-year safety might have to play out his rookie deal. Nearly a month away from Cincinnati’s season opener, Bates is set to earn $2.4MM in base salary. The talented safety’s comments...
NFLColumbus Dispatch

Bengals observations: First teams sharp in final tuneup for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After Wednesday's practice, NFL Network analyst and former Packers wide receiver James Jones mentioned to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow the reports of how the defense has had the upper hand in training camp so far. Burrow quickly interrupted. "That's changed the last couple of days, all right?" he said. "Make...
NFLon3.com

Jessie Bates and the Bengals not expected to reach an agreement

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates is looking for a new contract before the season starts. Unfortunately for the talented young safety, he and the Cincinnati Bengals have yet to strike a deal. Both sides are not expected to agree to terms on an extension “at this time,” according to Jeremy...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFL995qyk.com

Ex-NFL Star Leaves Tampa Bay Waitress An Unexpected Tip

An Ex-NFL star left a Tampa Bay waitress an unexpected tip last night. We’ve found out that this isn’t the first time he has done this!. When you go out to a restaurant, it’s customary in the US to leave a 20% tip for good service. Well this ex-NFL star went way above the 20% last night!
NFLBleacher Report

Browns Rumors: Latest on Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward Contract Negotiations

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly shifted their focus to getting a long-term contract done with cornerback Denzel Ward. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported talks between the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield have not "heated up," meaning Ward's prospective deal is the likelier of the two to get done. First of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy