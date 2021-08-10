Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Reynolds administration is the least transparent in 30 years

By Kathie Obradovich, Iowa Capital Dispatch
Bloomfield Democrat
 3 days ago

A journalist is arrested and put on trial for doing her job. The governor’s office and state agencies defy the law without consequence by ignoring or refusing requests for public records. A veteran state employee claims she was fired for complying with the law and providing a public record to a reporter.

www.bdemo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Legislature#Iowa Public Radio#State#Iwd#The Iowa Veterans Home#The Iowa Capital Dispatch#Gazette#Des Moines Register#Bleeding Heartland#The Iowa Legislature#Khoi#Iowans#Test Iowa#Dci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Politics1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Criticizes Biden Administration’s Failure To Support Renewable Fuels In Proposed Infrastructure Bill

Pictured: Gov. Reynolds speaks to Iowans and reporters during a March 24, 2021 press conference. Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement yesterday (Thursday) criticizing the Biden Administration’s push for all-electric vehicles and its potential impact on Iowa’s economy. Reynolds says, “President Biden’s short-sighted stance on electric vehicles is undermining Iowa’s renewable fuel industry while simultaneously jeopardizing America’s energy independence.” Her remarks come following the president’s failure to support renewable fuels as part of the proposed infrastructure bill currently moving through Congress. “With the policies we see coming out of Washington, it’s never been more important that Iowa fights for renewable fuels like ethanol and biodiesel while looking of new ways to invest in the high-quality products we produce right here, right now in our state,” Reynolds says. The $550 billion spending bill could be up for a vote in the U.S. Senate this weekend. However, the bill will need to garner support from at least 10 Republicans to avoid a filibuster and pass through the House of Representatives, which is currently out on its August recess, before it could be signed into law.
Georgia Statecrossroadstoday.com

Georgia secretary of state urges voter citizenship amendment

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official wants to amend the state Constitution to say only U.S. citizens can vote in the state’s elections, a protection that already exists in state law. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who’s facing a primary challenge next year, said during a news...
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Texas Law Enforcement Enlisted To End Democrats' Holdout

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans enlisted the help of law enforcement for the first time Thursday to force the return of Democratic legislators who fled the state a month ago to block new voting restrictions. The move, a significant escalation in the holdout, came a day after officers of...
Educationkiow.com

Reynolds is Hoping for a Normal School Year

Students will be heading back to school across the state soon, and Governor Kim Reynolds says she hopes the school year will be fairly normal despite COVID-19. Reynolds says the vaccination rate is at 62 percent for Iowans and 66 percent for the same group that has had at least had one single dose. The governor says there’s some encouraging news too for younger Iowans.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...
U.S. Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Rand Paul’s Medical License Revoked?

A post shared on Facebook over 340 times claims Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s medical license was revoked. There is no evidence that Paul had his medical license revoked. The claim appears to stem from a satire article. Fact Check:. Paul graduated from Duke University School of Medicine in 1988,...
EducationWashington Post

Ron DeSantis’s defund-the-schools flop exposes his contorted view of conservatism

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is no conservative. At least not based on his handling of the coronavirus — which received a double slap-down this week. Real conservatives believe in local control. Not DeSantis. He issued an executive order banning schools from telling students to wear masks and then threatened to cut funding from districts that defy him by withholding the pay of superintendents and other officials. After a handful of districts rebelled, and polling showed most parents supportive of masking requirements, his spokeswoman acknowledged that DeSantis lacks the ability to directly dock the salaries of people who are “not state employees.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Gov. Ducey calls for Sec. Mayorkas's resignation after leaked audio

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign following leaked audio that showed the Biden administration official admitting the border crisis is "unsustainable." "We can't have a defeatist fighting for our nation's border security. It's time for Sec. Mayorkas to resign, and...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Further Possibility Of A Fourth Payment

While the decreasing rate of unemployment numbers in the US has its advantages, it doesn’t bode well for those who have hoped for a stimulus check. This comes as the Biden administration has been looking towards another way to juice the gradually recovering economy. Till July, the rate of unemployment...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Delegates Urge Gov. Hogan To Extend State Of Emergency

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland House of Delegates requested Governor Larry Hogan extend Maryland’s state of emergency amid a steady rise in key Covid metrics in the state as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads. On Thursday, the state reported over 1,000 new Covid cases within 24 hours for the first time since April. Governor Hogan said in an August press conference that nearly 100% of new Covid cases processed were of the Delta variant. The state of emergency ended July 1, but some provisions remained in effect for 45 days and will end Sunday. The Delegates praised Governor Hogan’s early response to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy