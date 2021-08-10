The Reynolds administration is the least transparent in 30 years

Pictured: Gov. Reynolds speaks to Iowans and reporters during a March 24, 2021 press conference. Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement yesterday (Thursday) criticizing the Biden Administration’s push for all-electric vehicles and its potential impact on Iowa’s economy. Reynolds says, “President Biden’s short-sighted stance on electric vehicles is undermining Iowa’s renewable fuel industry while simultaneously jeopardizing America’s energy independence.” Her remarks come following the president’s failure to support renewable fuels as part of the proposed infrastructure bill currently moving through Congress. “With the policies we see coming out of Washington, it’s never been more important that Iowa fights for renewable fuels like ethanol and biodiesel while looking of new ways to invest in the high-quality products we produce right here, right now in our state,” Reynolds says. The $550 billion spending bill could be up for a vote in the U.S. Senate this weekend. However, the bill will need to garner support from at least 10 Republicans to avoid a filibuster and pass through the House of Representatives, which is currently out on its August recess, before it could be signed into law.