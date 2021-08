When Real Madrid signed Dani Ceballos back in 2018, I was one of the people that were really interested in the move. He had the talent, obviously, and he also had a few more things that made him such a great player to watch. He had the slight hint of arrogance while playing for Betis, because he knew there was no midfielder in the world that scared or intimidated him. He was like a magician, just doing whatever he likes with his magic wand in the attack.