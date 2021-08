The second half of the 2021 season for the Chicago Cubs is not going well – and it’s only going to get worse from here. The team is 8-18 since the All-Star Break and has been in a tail spin since the trade deadline, which saw faces of the franchise Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant unloaded – among others. The best players left on the roster are Willson Contreras, Patrick Wisdom and Kyle Hendricks.