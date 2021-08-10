Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

Lawmakers, others react to Rep. Kind's announcement

La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is reaction sent to the Tribune so far to U.S. Rep. Ron Kind's announcement that he would not seek re-election in the House. (This file will be updated.) Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse): “I’d like to thank Congressman Kind for his many years of service to the people of Western Wisconsin. He has been a leader with honor, integrity, and intelligence. Congressman Kind’s leadership and thoughtfulness will be missed, as he’s been a dedicated and principled public servant for our region. I wish him, and his family, the best as he moves forward on to new adventures in life."

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse County, WI
Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Kind
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Billings
Person
Tammy Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribune#House#D La Crosse#Md#Gundersen Health System#D Wis#Rnc#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

July was Earth's hottest month on record

July 2021 was the planet’s hottest month ever recorded, according to data released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s numbers indicate the earth’s combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees. The temperature was 0.02 degrees above the previous hottest month, July 2016, after 2019 and 2020 matched the 2016 record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy