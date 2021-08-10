Lawmakers, others react to Rep. Kind's announcement

Here is reaction sent to the Tribune so far to U.S. Rep. Ron Kind's announcement that he would not seek re-election in the House. (This file will be updated.) Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse): “I’d like to thank Congressman Kind for his many years of service to the people of Western Wisconsin. He has been a leader with honor, integrity, and intelligence. Congressman Kind’s leadership and thoughtfulness will be missed, as he’s been a dedicated and principled public servant for our region. I wish him, and his family, the best as he moves forward on to new adventures in life."