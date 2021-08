Vaccine hesitancy among conservatives and the right-wing population in America is becoming a growing concern. The new delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a surge in new cases in America and across the world. Healthcare professionals are calling on people to get vaccinated and wear masks to limit the spread of the virus and prevent another wave. Many celebrities are doing their bit by encouraging their followers and viewers to take the vaccine. Jimmy Kimmel is one of them and he is now encouraging people to get the vaccine and got doctors and nurses across the country to feature in an episode of his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.