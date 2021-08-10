Cancel
Ohio State

OSU announces new technology, mask protocols for Ohio Stadium

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the new college football season begins in less than a month, Ohio State University announced Tuesday new changes for the upcoming season.

According to our news partners at WBNS-TV, the change includes the elimination of paper tickets and a new mask policy.

Ohio State said fans for OSU football will receive their game tickets on their mobile devices. However, they said those without smartphones will have an option available to them soon.

According to WBNS-TV, fans will be required to wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or not. University officials said masks will be required outdoors for the unvaccinated when physical distancing is not an option.

Information released from Ohio State said fans attending Skull sessions at St. John Arena will be required to wear masks, while masks will also be required for those attending Ohio Stadium in all interior public spaces, including the Huntington Club, elevators, first aid room, restrooms and press box.

University officials said masks will not be required for outdoor public areas, which include the entry gates, concourses, concession stands and the seating bowl.

For more information, check out Ohio State’s Website: Ohio State announces new technologies in use at Ohio Stadium this season (osu.edu)

