Make Laundry a Breeze with Cool Service App

Let's face it: Most of us don't exactly look forward to laundry day. That's especially true if there's some distance between you and the closest washing machine. Whether you're taking your laundry to the basement of your building or around the corner from the nearest laundromat, it is not a fun time. Carrying a basket of laundry around is cumbersome enough, but going up and down stairs, crossing the street, weaving through sidewalk traffic — forget about it! If this is your worst nightmare, then like me, you've probably tried out many different vessels for moving your clothes, like a rolling suitcase, grocery dolly, or on one sad occasion, a garbage bag (no judgement, please). But have you ever tried a backpack, like the Dalykate Backpack Laundry Bag?