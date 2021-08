We’re happy to share a new NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 update whenever there is one, and this one is especially fun for those who love the set. Who’s the new boss? We know that there are questions aplenty all about that! Hetty spent the bulk of season 12 away — we hope that she’ll be around more next season, but we’re at a point now where it’s almost impossible to predict. Given that Gerald McRaney is a new series regular, odds are you’ll see a lot more of Kilbride manning the metaphorical ship.