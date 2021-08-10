Your Concise Los Angeles Art Guide for August 2021

A modern sipper dedicated to LA. Aiming to create a spirited homage to Los Angeles, Fellow bar director Adam Fournier looked to the Los Angeles Cocktail from The Savoy Cocktail Book, but with lemon, whisky, sugar, egg, and a dash of Italian vermouth, “nothing about it reads as LA,” says Fournier. “I ditched the light blended whiskey for a house blend of whiskies that amplified those flavors. Next, I changed the sweetener to piloncillo (aka panela) sugar, an unrefined cane sugar typical in Latin America that speaks to the heritage of Los Angeles while adding an earthy, robust flavor to complement the whiskey blend. After that, the whole egg was swapped for an egg white for a frothy, whiskey sour texture. Finally, the original splash of vermouth became a vermouth reduction that’s layered at the bottom of the glass. This creates more of a complex mulled wine flavor, and because the rest of the drink is layered over this reduction, it looks like a beautiful Los Angeles sunset.”
