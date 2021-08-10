Your Concise Los Angeles Art Guide for August 2021

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». LOS ANGELES — When thinking of portraits, my mind defaults to the features of the iPhone camera setting. The subject is in sharp focus, while the background remains a hazy blur. This setting succinctly distills the logic of traditional portraiture. As viewers, we are encouraged to zero in on the isolated figure, discarding any detail that exists outside this tight perspective. In the past, portraits were used to convey the power, beauty, and wealth of the sitter. Before the advent of photography, it was the only way of documenting — through painting, drawing, or sculpture — the appearance of someone. Now, formal and informal portraits populate our social media feeds, becoming another facet of modern living. Despite the ubiquity, the visual form brings up juicy questions around truth and representation. Can portraiture capture the essential character of the subject? Or is that even the point?