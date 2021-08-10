Davis sole finalist for EFD Chief

A firefighter with 28 years of service to the city of Enterprise is the sole finalist for the position of Enterprise Fire Chief. Chris Davis, unanimously appointed to serve as interim fire chief by the Enterprise City Council at the meeting May 19, is the single candidate set to be interviewed by the city council at a special work session Thursday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. in the Enterprise Civic Center Conference Room. The meeting is open to the public.