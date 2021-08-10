I Got Shingles at 29
I was hiking on a mild winter day in East Tennessee. It was a Saturday, and I was wearing my favorite hoodie — you know, the one that fits so well you keep it for a decade. But that day, something felt weird. It felt like an object was in the hood of my sweatshirt, rubbing the right side of my neck. I kept pulling at the sweatshirt and scratching at the uncomfortable skin through the entire hike. When I got home and there was nothing visible in the hoodie, I tossed it in the wash because I was sure I'd gotten something like poison ivy on it during the hike. When I took off the hoodie, my skin felt less irritated, which made me even more sure.www.healthywomen.org
