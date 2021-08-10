Alabama doctor says COVID surge is 'all-hands-on-deck moment' for state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new month is bringing new COVID-19 records for Florida. That's despite the governor continuing to call the latest surge a "seasonal" swing. Over the weekend, Florida eclipsed its highest daily case total. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 21,683 positive tests Saturday. The state has also surpassed its peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Florida Hospital Association reported a new high mark of 10,389 as of Monday afternoon. The number was 10,179 in July 2020.