Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama doctor says COVID surge is 'all-hands-on-deck moment' for state

Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Alabama pediatric disease specialist said Tuesday that Alabamians have "no time to waste" in taking action against a worsening COVID-19 spike filling the state's hospitals. Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric immunization expert and co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, recommended all children wear face coverings going into the school year.

www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#On Deck#Covid#Alabamians#Uab#Children#Montgomery Advertiser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StateABC Action News

Florida's latest COVID-19 surge 'nothing like' July 2020, doctor says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new month is bringing new COVID-19 records for Florida. That's despite the governor continuing to call the latest surge a "seasonal" swing. Over the weekend, Florida eclipsed its highest daily case total. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 21,683 positive tests Saturday. The state has also surpassed its peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Florida Hospital Association reported a new high mark of 10,389 as of Monday afternoon. The number was 10,179 in July 2020.
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

Houston ICUs 'like a war zone' amid COVID surge, doctor says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suffering and death associated with the COVID-19 pandemic often play out behind closed doors. Sick patients fight to recover in hospital beds. Doctors and nurses see their pain up close. Dr. George Williams is an associate professor at McGovern Medical School at UT Health. He...
Alabama StateMontgomery Advertiser

Alabama COVID hospitalizations near 1,600 as surge spreads

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed to 1,583 on Monday, continuing an upward trend alarming public health officials as the state struggles to convince people to vaccinate against the virus. Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson confirmed Monday's total. Hospitalizations are nearing last summer's peak, which topped out around 1,600 cases,...
Alabama StateWALA-TV FOX10

Alabama top doctors recommend COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Many people, especially in Alabama, still have doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of them are pregnant women. According to the CDC, only 16% of pregnant women have had at least one shot. USA Health's Dr. Mimi Munn met with Alabama's Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and...
Oklahoma StateRegister Citizen

A surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations worries Oklahoma doctor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma topped 900 Thursday for the first time since February, and a nursing shortage at a time like this has a University of Oklahoma doctor worried. There were 954 hospitalizations, with 274 under intensive care, according to the Oklahoma State...
Alabama StateGadsden Times

COVID-19 surge is straining south Alabama hospitals, COO says

A COVID-19 surge threatens to overwhelm some hospitals in south Alabama amid an unprecedented spike in hospitalizations, a hospital executive said Wednesday. "This is probably the most scared I've ever been as a health care professional in my entire career," Joe Stough, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Mobile-based Infirmary Health, said.
Alabama StateMontgomery Advertiser

'We are in a very bad place': Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations breach 2,100 as ICU beds dwindle

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations topped 2,100 on Monday in an ongoing surge that continues to threaten hospital intensive care capacity. Health officials in the state are actively considering different plans to preserve resources. Many hospitals have seen dwindling staff numbers in recent months due to pandemic-related trauma, burn out and more lucrative opportunities out of state.
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Portland doctor says surge in COVID cases is overwhelming hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon physicians and nurses say they are overwhelmed and bed space is severely limited as more and more people need care due to COVID-19. Dr. John Moorhead, an attending physician in the emergency room at Oregon Health & Science University and Doernbecher Hospital, said the surge in COVID-19 cases that they are seeing statewide is being driven by people who aren’t vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy