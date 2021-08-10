Alabama doctor says COVID surge is 'all-hands-on-deck moment' for state
An Alabama pediatric disease specialist said Tuesday that Alabamians have "no time to waste" in taking action against a worsening COVID-19 spike filling the state's hospitals. Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric immunization expert and co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, recommended all children wear face coverings going into the school year.www.montgomeryadvertiser.com
