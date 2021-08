The LSU Tigers received some bad news ahead of the start of fall camp with Myles Brennan suffering an injury to his left arm that will require surgery. “Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement released by the university. “His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”